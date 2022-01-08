The governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro (PL), said in a note issued on Friday night (7) that he will complain to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) of the model established by the Ministry of Infrastructure for the concession of Santos Airport Dumont to the private sector. “If it’s necessary, (the government of Rio) will judicialize the issue”, informs the note.

Like the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes (PSD), the governor is also against the airport concession model. The model does not impose any restrictions on new flights. With this, Santos Dumont, located in the center of Rio, could concentrate flights and empty Galeão Airport, on Ilha do Governador (north zone). “The governor’s objective is to find a solution that guarantees profitability and the flow of passengers at the two airports in the capital”, highlights Castro’s note.

“The minister of Infrastructure Tarcísio Gomes chose to launch a public notice model that threatens the logistical hub and the development of the State”, complains the governor in the note. “After numerous attempts at dialogue with the Ministry of Infrastructure about the best model for the State of Rio and for Santos Dumont Airport, Governor Cláudio Castro will seek assistance from the President of the Republic and, if necessary, will take the matter to court,” says the statement. note. “Another measure will be the creation of a front that will unite efforts with the City Hall of Rio and with other Powers to defend the interests of the population”, continues the governor.

Specialists defend that Santos Dumont concentrates the Rio-São Paulo airlift and flights to Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais, while flights to other states and international flights are carried out at Galeão.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food voucher: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia the easternmost aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger hits and knocks out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe vera gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?