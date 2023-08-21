For the governor of Rio, however, reform cannot turn into a war of “us against them” of the States

The governor of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Castro (PL-RJ), said on Monday (21.Aug.2023) that the current tax system is very burdensome “who produces” and does not contribute to the financial empowerment of beneficiaries of Union transfers.

“When you have a region [Sul e Sudeste] of seven states that represent 70% of GDP, 80% of revenue […] you realize that the tax system is taking too much away from those who produce and not generating the emancipation of those who receive transfers from the Union”he said, at an FGV (Getulio Vargas Foundation) event on tax reform, in Rio de Janeiro.

When talking about the subject, the governor asked the president of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), did not let the project become a war of “us against them”. He was referring to the controversy caused by the speeches of Romeu Zema (Novo-MG)governor of Minas Gerais, to the newspaper The State of S. Paulo in early August. In the interview, Zema compared the Northeast to a “little cow”.

“We have to look at Brazil that grows together. But there is no point in continuing a logic that breaks those who produce and does not emancipate those who need a transfer”defended Castro.

“More to give than conquer”

Pacheco stated, during the meeting, that the federal entities will be heard by the Senate, but asked for a mindset of “more to give than to conquer”.

“It’s good that everyone has this understanding: we have to have the logic of giving more than conquering. We are going to concede a little more than trying to conquer more rights, more prerogatives, because, if not, the accounts won’t close. Giving in a little, we can have a clearer, more unified, more transparent tax system”said Pacheco.

Throughout the speech, the President of the House stated that he does not intend to “sacrifice any sector or federative entity” while the measure is under discussion.

“There is a natural priority to listen to the States, the DF and the municipalities. On our part, there will be no harm to these entities in the discussion “said the senator, recalling that the representatives of states and municipalities will be able to comment on the reform in plenary session on the 29th of August.