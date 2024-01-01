Riyadh (dpa)

Portuguese Luis Castro, coach of Al-Nassr Saudi Arabia, said that his compatriot, the team's star, Cristiano Ronaldo, does not control the club as he says.

Castro explained in statements published by the Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiya, citing an interview he had with the Portuguese channel Sport TV, that what is said about Ronaldo’s interference in technical matters, and with regard to the dressing room, is wrong.

He added that Ronaldo is doing his job well as team leader, noting that he has reached the highest levels of professionalism that enable him to deal with them perfectly.

Speaking about the time Ronaldo spent with Manchester United, Castro refused to express his opinion on that, stressing that only Ronaldo could answer this question.

The Portuguese coach continued that his departure from Al-Nasr is in the hands of the club’s management, denying the reports that spoke of the possibility of him returning to training in his country in the coming period with one of the clubs.

Castro confirmed that the team's list of foreigners, which number eight players, is sufficient for him, ruling out signing new names during the winter transfer period.

Al-Nasr occupies second place in the Saudi Roshan Football League standings with 46 points, seven points behind leaders Al-Hilal.