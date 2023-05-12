Juventus drew in the semi-final first leg of the Europa League against Sevilla last night. The Bianconeri equalized after running out of time after going behind in the first half. Now the qualification for the final is…

There Juventus drew last night semifinal forward of Europeleague against the Seville. THE the bianconeri reached a draw after time had expired, after going behind in the first half. Now qualification for the final will be decided next week on Spanish soil, in a match that already promises to be complicated.

The president of Sevilla JoseCastro spoke about last night’s match, also returning to the penalty foul on Rabiot, glossing over what happened: “I didn’t see the surgery well. I saw the referee very well, except for that extra minute he conceded for no reason, but these things happen in football. It will be difficult but I think there are many chances to conquer the final

“The result is good, we would have signed before the match, clearly not after. We were ahead in the first half, a pity we couldn’t win because we deserved it. We lacked some luck. We had the necessary opportunities. We have been far superior to a team that has twice our budget. Fans must be happy and proud of their team. From now on we have to prepare that magical atmosphere that our supporters will be able to create for the comeback.”

