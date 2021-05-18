The FC Cartagena has both feet in the Second Division. Goal practically fulfilled of those of Luis Carrión after achieving three consecutive victories against CD Castellón, RCD Espanyol and UD Almería. The last, in a meeting in which he enlarged the legend of Rubén Castro. The ram did two goals and already adds 19, seeing goal in the last five days (six goals). Now we have to wait for the results of their pursuers so that salvation is official in the port city. Some celebrate and others put their hands to their heads, because Rubi’s men accumulate 8 days without winning, ‘give’ direct promotion to RCD Mallorca and must improve to not be left out of the playoff.

The start of FC Cartagena was good, although it lasted as long as it was Gallar on the pitch. The winger, after the quarter of an hour, withdrew due to a muscle injury and his team noticed it. Although before the substitution, the Andalusian team had already warned twice. The first in a goal well disallowed to Ramazani. Later, a Sadiq center that his partner could not connect in the small area. The best opportunity for locals was a glaring error in the delivery of Fernandes to Makaridze To which De Blasis came very close and stood alone in front of the rojiblanca goal.

As the minutes passed, UD Almería was increasing its control. Ramazani and Sadiq tried but without success. The clearer occasion was for Morlanes, that only before Marc Martínez sent it out when he finished off with his back, a few meters from the goal line, a corner kick. Football does not understand merits and less if the rival has a Ruben Castro. The Albinegro striker, in the first shot on goal by FC Cartagena, made it 1-0 on the scoreboard with a powerful shot from inside the area.

There were barely five minutes until the break, but UD Almería reacted. Marc Martínez avoided the draw against Sadiq, repelled his hit. In the corner, Samu touches her and Sadiq, now yes, beat the Catalan goalkeeper. Tables and changing rooms.

Castro, again

If the end of the first half had been moved, the start of the second was even more so. Not a minute was fulfilled when Another mistake by Fernandes left the ball on a tray to Rubén Castro to make the 2-1. The canary surpassed Makaridze with quality. But the advantage did not last long, as UD Almería responded with a draw after a disputed penalty about Sadiq who materialized Ramazani.

He slowed down, but not the chances. The control of UD Almería also disappeared, imprecise as the clock advanced. José Ángel made it 3-2 with a header that the visiting goal got and Sadiq forgave 2-3When he stood before Marc Martínez and with everything in favor to shoot, he yielded to a teammate. Delmás was attentive and cleared.

In the final stretch, Makaridze was the sad protagonist. He was right to clear a powerful shot from Argentine De Blasis, but missed on the decisive play. Tried to cut to De Blasis in pressure and knocked him down. The collegiate he did not decree a penalty, but he did so after consulting the VAR. The ‘8’ did not miss the gift and scored from eleven meters. Triumph and permanence in hand for some. For others, a lot of work to do if they want to be in the fight for promotion.