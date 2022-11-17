The rapporteur for the 2023 Budget, senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), said this Wednesday, the 16th, that one of the points proposed by the transition team of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is to remove 6.5% of the excess collection based on the values ​​of 2021 – which would add up to R$ 22 billion – to be used in investments.

“The country, this year, had extra income, which is not current income and that money, today, because of the ceiling, goes to reduce debt”, said Castro after meeting with elected vice president Geraldo Alckmin, who handed him a draft of the PEC.

“One of the items suggested is that we could take advantage of the excess revenue based on 6.5% of 2021, which would amount to approximately BRL 22 billion, even with extraordinary revenue of BRL 100 or BRL 200 billion extra, it could not apply an investment of more than R$ 22 billion”, explained the senator.

Castro highlighted that, in addition, the elected government also proposes to remove Bolsa Família from the ceiling, without deadline. A third proposal is to remove own income and donations to universities from the ceiling.

The transition team’s suggestions were delivered by Alckmin to Castro (MDB-PI) and to the chairman of the Senate Constitution and Justice Commission, Davi Alcolumbre (União-AP), in a meeting at the House’s presidency. Also participating were senator-elect Wellington Dias (PT-PI), responsible for the budget discussions of the transition team, in addition to senator Paulo Rocha (PT-PA) and deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG). Then they went to the Chamber, where they presented the proposals to the President of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).