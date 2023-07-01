Rio de Janeiro (AFP)

Brazilian football club Botafogo announced that its Portuguese coach, Luis Castro, will leave his team in order to train Al-Nassr Saudi Arabia, led by compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo.

And the club said in a statement: “Botafogo has been informed by coach Luis Castro of his decision to accept an offer from a club abroad, which puts an end to his activity as coach of the team.”

Castro, 61, said two weeks ago that he had received an attractive financial offer from the Saudi team, with a two-year contract.

Al-Nasr Club has not yet officially announced the arrival of the Portuguese coach.

Castro had previously supervised, in particular, the training of his compatriot, Porto, and Shakhtar Donetsk, Ukraine, before his arrival in March 2022 to Botafogo, owned by American businessman John Textor, who also bought French Olympique Lyon this year.

In addition to Ronaldo, the Al-Nasr team includes many prominent players, such as Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina, Brazilian midfielder Luiz Gustavo, and Argentine striker Gonzalo Martinez.