State Governor stated that there are more than 49,000 reported cases and 4 deaths; number 20 times higher than expected for the period

The governor of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Castro (PL-RJ), declared a dengue epidemic in the State. In a statement to journalists this Wednesday (21.Feb.2024), he stated that there are more than 49,000 reported cases of the disease and 4 deaths. The number of occurrences is 20 times greater than expected for the period.

“It is an important action to work calmly. We declared the epidemic due to the high population rate. By declaring the epidemic, we remove bureaucracy to provide faster service”said the governor.

According to Castro, the decision must be published in the DOE-Rj (Official Gazette of the State of Rio de Janeiro) on Thursday (22.Feb.2024). Furthermore, the governor announced the creation of COEs (Emergency Operation Centers) specific to treating the disease.

“It is important to treat dengue in a different way, focusing on treatment”he declared.

Castro also announced the expansion of 11 hydration rooms installed in UPAs (Emergency Care Units). To date, there are 22 hydration stations across the state and could reach 80 rooms.

On February 19, the Ministry of Health confirmed 653,656 cases of dengue since the beginning of 2024. There are 321.9 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants.

According to the data, there were 113 deaths due to the disease. Another 438 are under investigation.