Andres Castrin was the great novelty in the call for Sevilla FC last week to play the match of the second qualifying round of the Copa del Rey against Olot in Girona lands and it was also in the starting eleven. Xavi Garcia Pimienta He initially arranged for the Sevilla Atlético centre-back to make his official debut with the Nervionense first team in the cup tournament clash. The Lugo defender, several days later, analyzed in the official media of the Nervionense club how he felt in his first game with the Sevilla first team.

«The day before the game I went up to train with the first team, a very soft training. I had a very big dream because I thought I could be called up for the Cup. The companions they already told me ‘Don’t worry, tomorrow is your turn, enjoy.’ Nerves? I’m not going to deny those nerves from the beginning of saying ‘I’m playing alongside these people’, but then it’s concentration. It is a football game that you have to play with all your confidence, trying to give your best. In the end, it is 11 against 11, whether you play with the reserve team or the first team, and the most important thing is keep calm“Be focused and give your best version,” he began by evaluating.

Regarding the match itself, Castrín commented that “until the minute 70, my body said I can’t take it anymore, I was tired, my strength was failinguntil I lasted 70 minutes, which I tried to do as best as possible. The truth is that it is a week of many emotions, the only thing you are waiting for is do well and work day by day so that in the end that opportunity comes and I have been lucky that it has come to me and I am very happy and very grateful to play with the first team.”

Finally, he spoke about the fact of returning to Sevilla Atlético three days later to play the Primera RFEF match against Fuenlabrada: «It is the first time that I have played two games in such a row, but with the pride and the desire that I have, fatigue takes a backseat. When you are young and with enthusiasm, it was a change of chip that helped me get to Saturday better, anything that means helping the team, I am here for that,” concluded the Galician.