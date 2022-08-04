The town of Castrillo Mota de Judíos (Burgos, 50 inhabitants) has suffered this Wednesday night an anti-Semitic attack in which several waste containers have burned. This is the seventh attack in the town since the name change of the place, historically known as Castrillo Matajudíos, was confirmed in 2015. The fire started in an urban area and could be put out by neighbors before it jumped into nearby homes. The town has been attacked on several occasions by neo-Nazi groups. On this occasion, in addition, they have written the word Auswitch, the name of the sinister Nazi death camp, on a poster.

The mayor, Lorenzo Rodríguez (Citizens), assures that what happened could have become “a disgrace” if the flames had spread from the garbage cans to the neighboring houses. The alderman, who promotes the connection of Castrillo with his Jewish origins, regrets that attacks of these characteristics often have to be regretted, which “have gone further” since in 2015 it was agreed to modify the place name of the town.

Poster commemorating the twinning with a Jewish town, on which the aggressors have written “Auswitch”, the name of the Nazi death camp, but with misspellings.

First, Rodríguez recounts, the neo-Nazis stamped stickers and painted on the streets; A few months ago they tried to burn the local flag and on several occasions they have put up anti-Semitic posters. This center of Burgos is twinned with a town in Israel and seeks to show its history, since for centuries it was a Jewish settlement in Castile and had a high commercial and geographical importance, since the Camino de Santiago passes through there.

The Federation of Jewish Communities of Spain (FCJE), an entity that represents the Spanish Jewish community, has condemned what they consider “repeated attacks against the municipality and its inhabitants, who wake up with intimidating graffiti and this time they have been able to cause a tragedy by set fire to several waste containers.” The FCJE has urged the authorities to increase security measures and try to identify those responsible for the events.

The mayor affirms that in previous similar events, the Civil Guard managed to identify the authors, who were opened a case of hate crime. These groups, explains Rodríguez, are “branches of anti-Semitic associations in Madrid”, which through their affinities from other parts of Spain manage to perpetrate these acts in Castrillo Mota de Judíos.

The night fire was accompanied by graffiti, something too frequent in the place. This time those responsible adulterated the sign that indicates that Castrillo has twinning with Israel and instead wrote that it is twinned with “[el campo de concentración y exterminio nazi durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial] Auswitch”, although the neo-Nazis who wrote it did not know how to put it correctly, since the real name is Auschwitz. In addition, on the entrance and exit signs to the town they crossed out the change to put “Castrillo kills Jews” and added fascist symbology.

The succession of attacks does not intimidate the mayor, who affirms that he has received personal and painted threats against him: “The people of the town are concerned, they are not going to bring us to our knees and we are going to continue working.” The locals, among whom are some Jewish families who were soon to join another, feel the “pressure” of being singled out and persecuted in this way, something horrible, according to the mayor, who details that episodes like this come before ephemerides or scheduled events. In this case, the arrival of another Jewish family in Castrillo, hence the Burgos request that the sub-delegation of the Government, the competent body in security matters, allow video surveillance to be reinforced in a center that is going to open in November. “I hope that these things do not go further for the good of the people,” confides Rodríguez, who criticizes how “in the 21st century” attacks can occur as regularly and for ideological reasons as those suffered in this municipality to the east of Burgos.