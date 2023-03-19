Castrating homosexuals, ”if found guilty” of ”same-sex sex”. This is the shocking request of the women in government in Tanzania and in particular of Mary Chatanda, head of the women’s wing of the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party. During the celebrations for the two years in office of Samia Suluhu Hassan, the first female president of Tanzania, Chatanda ”asked the government to impose severe sanctions for crimes related to sexual activities between people of the same sex. Such people should be castrated if found guilty.”

Chatanda is considered a hardline conservative, but she is not the first politician of her party to fuel homophobic rhetoric. Former Tanzanian President John Magufuli had also taken an anti-gay hard line, and a regional official in Dar es Salaam set up a task force to trace gays, causing a worldwide uproar.

Same-sex relationships are prohibited in Tanzania and long prison sentences are imposed for those who engage in them. But Tanzania is no exception. The Ugandan parliament is currently debating the reintroduction of the law banning same-sex relationships. In Kenya, President William Ruto recently criticized a Supreme Court ruling deemed favorable to the gay community saying that homosexuality remains unacceptable in Kenya.