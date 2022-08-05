The 2022/23 season kicks off for the rossoblù club

Genoa has formalized the new technical sponsor: it is the English Castorwhich already produces the jerseys of clubs like Newcastle and Rangers, as well as Formula One themed like McLaren.

The first jersey will debut in the Italian Cup, traditional rossoblù with the new rampant griffin. The jersey sponsors are Radio 105 and Msc.

There is no longer “My Liguria”, the writing that appeared last season: the institutional sponsorship of the Liguria Region is in fact foreseen only for Serie A clubs.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS