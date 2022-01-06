One of the pieces of history of the gaming world turns 35. Castlevania has marked more than a generation and Konami has decided to pay tribute to him by opening the Memorial NFT Collection. While everyone wonders if the NFT solution is correct or not, Konami throws himself into it, opening a museum for the holders of the Ethereum currency only.

Works of art, video clips and music tracks will be sold as NFTs on the OpenSea auction site next week, starting January 12th. All of this content will have elements that can only be unlocked via NFT and you don’t have to go very far to think about how this can set up as a dangerous precedent. Konami has also confirmed that anyone who makes purchases in this way will have the right to have their nickname published on the site. An added bonus.

“Looking ahead to the Castlevania series, we will continue to support currently available titles, while also evaluating new opportunities for titles that will meet and exceed player expectations.“said a spokesman for Konami. Who knows if he will lead the way.

Source: Eurogamer.net