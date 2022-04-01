This week, the team behind Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night announced that a ‘special guest’ is joining this game on March 31. It is nothing less than dawnthe protagonist of Child of Lightone of the most outstanding titles of Ubisoft.

It is available through a new update that is released at 9:00 am PST, 10:00 am Mexico City time. So everyone must adjust to their time zone.

This patch will be available for versions of PS4, PS5, Xbox One and xbox series xas well as on PC through the stores of Steam and G.O.G.. It will also come later Switchbut it won’t take long.

Why dawn got to this game? It is assumed that after saving Lemuria on his own adventure and through the looking glass, he wakes up in a dangerous and unfamiliar terrain, the gloomy and labyrinthine Hellhold Castle from Bloodstained.

Although it is in a different title the story of dawn narrated in a similar way to how it was in Child of Light. His duty now is to rescue his friends, and by the way, break the curse of this castle.

This character retains several of his moves and abilities from the original game. Among them the light rayIn addition to being able to fly, it has ‘anti-spike’ armor and can even evolve into its adult form to swim underwater.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night stands out for its ‘crossover’ content

Something that stands out Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night it is for having various collaborations. Since it went on sale it has had content in the form of crossovers from other games.

This is how the protagonist Miriamhas an armor inspired by Shovel Knightand made guest appearances on Kingdom Two Crowns, Blasphemous and Mighty Fight Federation. Now she gives her place in her own game to the little dawn from Child of Light.

This appearance of dawn it stands out in the game for even having its own cutscenes that narrate its own story and with a style similar to its own adventure.

To use her you need to access the main menu and create a new file to play by choosing her as a playable character. Of course, first you need to update the game with the newest patch. Regarding his arrival, the designer Koji Igarashi had some comments.

According to the also founder of ArtPlay ‘I am honored to be able to collaborate with such a prestigious title!’. To the above, he added ‘a lot of time, effort and coordination has gone into this and I hope everyone enjoys Aurora’s active participation’.

