Castlevania: Nocturne, the new animated series dedicated to the historic Konami video game series, will debut on Netflix on September 28th. It will be set in France during the revolution, with Richter Belmont as the protagonist. This is the official synopsis shared by Netflix: “The bloody and gothic adventures of the Castlevania series continue with an exciting new scenario and their highest challenges yet. A gripping story of love and loss, Nocturne marks an evolution of the original and beloved Netflix’s Castlevania series Features a never-before-seen origin story from Richter Belmont (icon of the game and one of the series’ most beloved characters) Led by executive producer Kevin Kolde and creator and writer Clive Bradley, produced by Project 51 Productions with production services provided by Powerhouse Animation”.