Castlevania: Symphony of the Night For Sega Saturn (sorry Nocturne in the Moonlight) was updated with the launch of the Ultimate Version 1.0 from the Meduza Team (of course it's not official) which brings the game to the level of the PS1 version, while maintaining all the extra contents of the Sega console version: Maria Reinhardt as a playable character, two extra explorable areas and more objects and equipment to collect and use.

All the Technical Problems of the Saturn version have been fixed, in particular the map screen, long loading times, transparency, frequent slowdowns and others. Furthermore, a new English translation has been integrated, of the same level as the official Konami one. All, of course, completely free.