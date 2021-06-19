Castelvania seems to want to return, as suggested by a rating in Australia that heralds the arrival of a new Collection. It is about a compilation of the three games released for GameBoy Advance, successful on the Wii U virtual console.

In the past Konami, the company that owns the rights, has registered the trademarks of this and another game, suggesting an imminent announcement of a new chapter in the saga. The Australian rating system rated this compilation with the letter M for the presence of fictional violence.

At the moment the Japanese company has neither confirmed nor denied the news, however, leaving little room for doubt. In fact, the rating operation takes place when a game is in the pipeline for distribution on the market.

If this hypothesis were real, we could then play 3 historical titles of the saga again. The first, in order of release, is Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, originally published in 2001. Together with this work they would also add Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance is Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow.

Circle of the Moon has been the first to appear on GameBoy Advance and is set in 1830. It is considered non-canonical and does not appear in the official chronology of the series.

Harmony of Dissonance it’s a prequel instead, as it tells the events that took place in 1748, a good 50 years before Castlevania II: Simon’s Quest. Koji Igarashi, the father of the saga, created this work with the intention of replicating the experience of Symphony of the Night, released for PlayStation.

Finally Aria of Sorrow completely changes conventions, being set in the future, exactly in the year 2035. Along with the typical platform-based gameplay, the work also adds action RPG elements.

As mentioned above, the three titles were re-released in 2015 for Wii U, through the virtual console functionality. Since then, no platform has hosted these three works, incredibly popular with the public.

The latest collection officially announced and released to the public is that of 2019, entitled Castlevania Anniversary Collection, containing ben 8 works of the famous saga. It included works from GameBoy Advance, NES, SNES and Mega Drive.

The arrival of Castlevania with this new collection has not yet been followed by the announcement of the available platforms, while the previous compilation has been made available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.