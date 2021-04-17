The closing of the third season of Castlevania left the public with many doubts about what would happen to Trevor, Sypha and Alucard after parting their ways once they defeated Dracula.

After several months of waiting, Netflix finally shared the official trailer of what will happen in the fourth and last part of the animated series. He also revealed that the premiere date of the cartoon will be the next May 13, 2021 .

Castlevania 4 – Official Trailer

In the video you can see a map pointing out the different nations of the Castlevania universe. In addition, voices of the main characters of the saga are heard that explain their purpose to dominate new lands.

Like the third installment, Castlevania 4 will have a total of 10 episodes of 25 minutes each, so it is expected that the series will deepen the development of the protagonists.

Let us remember that now Trevor and his friends must deal with the Council of Sisters led by Carmilla, whose objective is to use Hector to create a powerful army of demons. In turn, they will have to discover what Isaac’s plans have after gathering a large number of creatures of the night.

Netflix’s Castlevania – synopsis

The series follows the adventures of Trevor belmont, the last descendant of the vampire hunters. The warrior will try to defend the nation of Wallachia from the threat of Dracula and his army.

After the death of the villain, Carmilla will take command of the ‘bloodsuckers’ and will plan new strategies to control humans and obtain absolute power. Can you get it?