The fourth season of Castlevania came and with that the end of an animated series that had a general approval on the part of fans of the franchise of Konami. The point here is that even though there will be no sequel, some kind of spin-off might be suggested.

Now, Castlevania He left too few loose ends to propose any kind of continuation, however, they are there and we must pay attention to them. It is as if a basis for a possible return is left if there is a continuation beyond this story.

Come on, the ending – the real one – does not revolve around the protagonists, on the contrary, it is a kind of ‘and they lived happily ever after’ that may suggest something else for the future of animation. Castlevania, only if it happened.

If you still do not watch the fourth season, we suggest you take a look at Netflix for you to catch up because we could ruin the experience of the outcome of Castlevania.

Castlevania’s happy ending?

The final episodes of Castlevania focus on ‘Death’ using Saint Germain’s mystical abilities to resurrect Dracula and his wife into one being. Yes, the spell worked, but the protagonists did their job and defeated the enemy.

But unsurprisingly, not everything ended as you imagined, especially since it happens that Dracula was not dead at the end of CastlevaniaNeither does his wife Lisa. Obviously, everyone was at peace, as if nothing, but, with the problem that the reformed ‘villain’ was not in the mood to suck blood.

In case that Castlevania had an animated comeback, would have Dracula alive and that would be enough to have an antagonist. It could even be suggested that a possible death of his wife will pass him back to the side of the ‘villains’.

Ultimately, it all depends on who writes a supposed continuation and how a story continues that, at least in video games, has told many more stories and could be inspired by us to see more.



