After several months of waiting, Netflix shared the official trailer of what will happen in the fourth part of the Castlevania series. Additionally, he revealed that the new season will serve as the closing of the story for Alucard, Trevor, and Sypha.

Castlevania, Season 4 – Official Trailer

In the video you can see a map pointing out the different nations of the Castlevania universe. In addition, voices of the main characters of the saga are heard that explain their purpose to dominate new lands.

Castlevania, Season 4 – Release Date

The last part of the animated series will premiere on Thursday, May 13, 2021 and will have a total of 10 episodes of 25 minutes each, so it is expected that the series will deepen the development of the protagonists.

What will we see in season 4 of Castlevania?

Trevor and his friends must deal with the Council of Sisters led by Carmilla, whose goal is to use Hector to create a powerful army of demons. In turn, they will have to discover what Isaac’s plans have after gathering a large number of creatures of the night.

Castlevania – official synopsis

The series follows the adventures of Trevor belmont, the last descendant of the vampire hunters. The warrior will try to defend the nation of Wallachia from the threat of Dracula and his army.

After the death of the villain, Carmilla will take command of the ‘bloodsuckers’ and will plan new strategies to control humans and obtain absolute power. Can you get it?