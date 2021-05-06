The closing of the third season of Castlevania showed thousands of people what happened to Trevor, Sypha and Alucard after parting their ways once they defeated Dracula.

After months of waiting, Netflix shared the official trailer of what will happen in the fourth and last part of the animated series. In addition, a set of images was revealed showing different characters from the new season.

These photos feature Trevor, Sypha, Alucard and Carmilla, anticipating the plot that will end Konami’s popular video game-inspired animated production.

Like the third installment, Castlevania 4 will have a total of 10 episodes of 25 minutes each, so it is expected that the series will deepen the development of the characters and that they cross their paths once again.

Castlevania, Season 4 – Images

New characters enter season four. Photo: Netflix

A new vampire is coming. Photo: Netflix

Hector returns for revenge. Photo: Netflix

Isaac and his monsters. Photo: Netflix

Carmila returns. Photo: Netflix

Castlevania, season 4. Photo: Netflix

Castlevania, Season 4 – Trailer

Castlevania, season 4 – release date

The scheduled launch day for the new and final season of Castlevania is Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Castlevania, season 4 – official synopsis

The series follows the adventures of Trevor belmont, the last descendant of the vampire hunters. The warrior will try to defend the nation of Wallachia from the threat of Dracula and his army.

After the death of the villain, Carmilla will take command of the ‘bloodsuckers’ and will plan new strategies to control humans and obtain absolute power. Can you get it?