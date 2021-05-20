Berserk remained as a witness of the great talent of Kentaro miura, who sadly lost his life a few days ago, leaving fans of manga and anime with a great emptiness.

Surely soon we will begin to see tributes and tributes for this mangaka, although some of them appeared before this news.

Castlevania published a few months ago the trailer of its fourth season in Netflix, and some fans noted that it includes a subtle but forceful reference to Berserk that few noticed.

Guts’ armor in Berserk appeared in Castlevania

On April 29, the official account of Netflix posted a video preview of the new season of Castlevania, released on May 13.

The animation style and characters remained true, but at one point a mysterious figure appeared that reminded us of a character from Berserk.

The Twitter user, Mortiis Kombat, made us pay attention to a specific moment where a being appears with an armor that appears well known.

“This little reference to Berserk in the latest Castlevania season is better than the most recent Berserk adaptation.”

If you haven’t seen the manga or anime, this image looks very similar to the armor of berserker what do you use Guts, even in the position with which it appears in various illustrations and figures.

Of course many thought that it was a simple coincidence, but at the end of said trailer it also looks like another famous painting from the work of Kentaro miura.

The last adaptation of Berserker to the anime arrived in 2017 and did not leave fans of the story satisfied, since it mixed a strange animation made by computer with 2D elements.

Castlevania made this tribute to Kentaro miura a month before his death, and we hope you were able to see him alive.

