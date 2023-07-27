Netflix has released the teaser trailer of Castlevania: Nocturnethe spin-off series of Frederator Studio set in the world of the branded game series Konami.

This new series will focus on the origin story of Richter Belmont, with vampires in the French Revolution. The gory and gothic adventures of the Castlevania franchise continue with an exciting new setting and higher stakes. A gripping tale of love and loss, Nocturne is an evolution of the original Castlevania series, featuring an all-new origin story for Richter Belmont — gaming icon and fan favorite.

Led by the showrunner Kevin Kolde and by the creator/writer Clive Bradleyproduced by Project 51 Productions with production services provided by Powerhouse Animation. If you have never seen a show, a game adaptation or an anime by Castlevania before, you can start here.

Castlevania: Nocturne will be available on the streaming platform starting next September 28th. Let’s see the trailer below.

Castlevania: Nocturne – Teaser trailer

Source: Netflix