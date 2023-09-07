The new trailer immediately goes to the heart of the action and shows us one of the most important components of the show: the action, with frantic fights and feet of magic and monsters. If you are a big fan of Castlevania you might also notice the presence of a fragment of an orchestral cover of “Divine Bloodlines”, a song from Castlevania: Rondo of Blood, the 1993 game that introduced the character of Richter Belmont, protagonist of Castlevania : Nocturnal.

Castlevania: Nocturne – Netflix’s new animated series based on Konami’s videogame saga – is on its way. The September 28th it will be possible to see the first episode, while now it is possible to admire the new one official trailer . You can see the video below.

The Story of Castlevania: Nocturne

Set more than 300 years after the events of the first Castlevania, Nocturne follows the story of Richter Belmont – last living descendant of Trevor and Sypha Belmont – who is enlisted to fight against a group of French vampires who conspire to summon a “Vampire Messiah” and put out the sun for good.

This new series will be led by showrunner Clive Bradley and producer Kevin Kolde. Adi Shankar, who was an executive producer on the previous Castlevania series, is currently working on several other video game-related projects including the animated adaptations of Hyper Light Drifter and PUBG. Warren Ellis, who previously served as writer and showrunner on Castlevania, has completed work on the series’ fourth season but was pulled away from any future work on the franchise following allegations of sexual manipulation and emotional abuse that surfaced in 2020.

We also point out that the first episode of Castlevania: Nocturne will premiere on September 27 on Twitch and YouTube, before coming to Netflix. It is not clear at the moment if there will also be an Italian version of the first episode in preview or if only the English one will be available.