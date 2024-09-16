Although Castlevania: Nocturne did not enjoy the same level of attention that the first seasons of this anime had. However, no one can deny the quality of the final product. Now, Netflix has finally confirmed a new batch of episodes for this beloved production.

Through a new trailer, Netflix has confirmed a new season of Castlevania: Nocturne, which will show us a little more about the war between humans and vampires starring Richter Belmontsomething fans have been waiting for for years.

The first season of Castlevania: Nocturne arrived on Netflix in 2023, and as the trailer notes, New episodes will be available sometime in January 2025so there are still a couple of months to go to see how this story will evolve. Like the Castlevania anime, Richter Belmont’s adventures are inspired by Konami games, this time in Rondo of Blood and Symphony of the Nightbut it is not a 100% faithful adaptation of the original material.

In this way, Many fans want to see if the events of Symphony of the Night They will finally come into action. We can only wait to see what Netflix has in store for us in the future. In related topics, this is how the first season of Nocturne in reviews. Likewise, we tell you how the Castlevania: Dominus Collection.

Author’s Note:

I didn’t see the first season of Castlevania: Nocturnebut it wasn’t unpleasant. I loved the anime Castlevaniaand with the news that this production will have a new season, this is the best time to enjoy these episodes in all their splendor.

Via: Netflix