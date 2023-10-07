The account writes, in translation : “Season 2 of Castlevania Nocturne is officially in production. Thank you to all the fans – new and returning – who have been watching Castlevania Nocturne. If you haven’t seen the series yet, now is the time. Castlevania Nocturne is now available for streaming, only on Netflix.”

Netflix has confirmed officially that Castlevania Nocturne was renewed for a second season . The announcement also came via the series’ official X account, as you can see below.

We are sure that this is excellent news for many fans of the series. The first animated Castlevania saga on Netflix had been well received and fans were looking forward to return to the world of Belmont and vampires. The specter of a cancellation is always around the corner when it comes to Netflix (or any streaming platform, really) and this confirmation will reassure many that it makes sense to watch the first season of Castlevania Nocture.

Quality is also not lacking, as we explained to you in our review: “Castlevania: Nocturne takes several liberties with the titles that inspire it, but we are faced with a truly excellent production that manages to express with a much better balance the ambitions already established by the previous series. Thanks to an over-the-top realization, absolutely spectacular action scenes and bold and never banal writing that manages to recombine the Castlevania mythology with something new, Nocturne has become our favorite adaptation and we can’t wait to enjoy the next episodes. Because they’re coming, right Netflix?”