Castlevania: Nocturne may have only premiered on 28th September, but a second season is already in production.

That’s according to director Samuel Deats and the official Castlevania Twitter account, which not only confirmed the news yesterday but also shared a brief teaser, too.

You can check it out the trailer below, which Deats says contains the “current storyboards, layouts, and animation” coming to season 2:

Castlevania: Nocturne | Season 2 Official Announcement | Netflix.

“SEASON 2 of Castlevania: Nocturne is OFFICIALLY IN PRODUCTION!!!” tweeted co-director Samuel Deats. “Those are CURRENT Storyboards, Layouts, and Animation for Season 2.

“Sorry to keep you waiting. Won’t be quite so long this time.”

We first learned of Castlevania: Nocturne back in June 2022. The new series focuses on Richter Belmont’s “never before seen” origin story, featuring vampires in the French Revolution. It’s led by showrunner Kevin Kolde and creator/writer Clive Bradley and is in production at Powerhouse Animation Studios in Austin, Texas.

“The gory and gothic adventures of the Castlevania franchise continue with an exciting new setting and their highest stakes yet,” Netflix explains. “A gripping story of love and loss, Nocturne marks an evolution to the original fan-favorite Castlevania Netflix Series.”