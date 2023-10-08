Just over a week has passed since its debut on Netflix of the spin-off anime series Castlevania: Nocturnehere comes straight from the canal YouTube official of the streaming service a brand new trailer, whose task is precisely that of announce the future arrival of a Season 2.

Castlevania: Nocturne debuted on Netflix last September 28thand sees as protagonists Richter Belmont And Maria Renard during the period of French Revolution in 1792.

The anime adaptation of the events of the popular video game series Castlevania they debuted in July 2017 with a first season of just 4 episodes, followed in 2018 by a second season of 8 episodes, then moving on to a third season in 2020 with 10 episodes, and to the fourth season in 2021 again with 10 episodes.

Below you can admire the announcement trailer Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2!

Source: Netflix Street Anime News Network