The most recent incursion of Netflix in the universe of Castlevania, Castlevania: Nocturne, has been renewed for a second season just one week after the first season debuted. The second season will once again feature Sam and Adam Deats as co-directors, and will continue the “next chapter in the rise of Richter Belmont“, according to showrunners Clive Bradley and Kevin Kolde.

On top of that, we got a look at a brief sketch-type trailer for the second season, but otherwise we have no details on when the season might arrive or what it will be about. The first season of Nocturne takes place 300 years after the end of the original series of Castlevania of Netflix of four seasons and continues Richter Belmonta descendant of Trevor Belmont and heir to his legacy.

It takes place in France at the height of the French Revolution, when a sort of “Vampire Messiah” has conveniently appeared to devour the sun and release the demons of hell into the world. Since it’s relatively recent, we won’t give you any more details, but keep in mind that if you’re hoping to see at least a cameo from a character from the original series, you won’t be disappointed.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: Excellent news, but I don’t remember much from the first season, the best excuse to marathon the series.