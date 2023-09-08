Netflix has released a new trailer for the highly anticipated Castlevania: Nocturnewhich will arrive worldwide next September 28th. As previously anticipated, the series will be set in 1792 and will follow the events of the iconic Richter Belmont, who will have to face a new vampiric threat during the French Revolution. The young revolutionary will accompany him Maria Renard and the enchantress Annette.

Source: Netflix Street Siliconera