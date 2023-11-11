













It’s just that talking about it falls into spoiler territory, so if you haven’t seen the end of the program, it’s better to do so before reading what follows. If not, go ahead, as it’s tied to Alucard’s appearance in the final moments of the last episode.

What the company shared, as a brief preview of the second season of Castlevania: Nocturneis a design by Alucard comparing how it appears in the original Castlevania and his appearance in this new series.

Now it looks a little more sophisticated and adult, which is understandable. While he is the son of Dracula he also has a human side, so he is a dhampir more than a vampire and time also slowly leaves its mark on him.

The fact that Netflix is ​​currently sharing a design for the second season of Castlevania: Nocturne instead of a video it may be because the animation work is in preliminary stages.

Powerhouse Animation Studios, the studio in charge, has several projects in hand. So he gives priority to some and leaves others on hold, at least for now. This is why the sequel does not have a release date or window.

Something that also stands out about the design by Adrian Tepes — Alucard’s real name — is the change in his outfit. Some fans liked this one and others not so much but it still leaves a good impression.

It is to be imagined that he will be a very important character in the second season of Castlevania: Nocturne.

Despite the differences it has with Konami games, this new series has been well received by the public.

