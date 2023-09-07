













Castlevania: Nocturne He will take the vampire hunting action to France at the time of its revolution. Apparently a group of bloodsuckers is working to bring an evil messiah to life. Of course Richter Belmont will be there to prevent his plans from coming to fruition.

From what this trailer lets us see, the last member of the Belmont clan will be a more tormented character. In addition to the fact that his motivation does not seem so much to fight vampires for the sake of it, but rather that he has a thirst for revenge. We’ll see how it evolves as the series progresses.

The fans of castlevania They will no longer have to wait long to enjoy Nocturne. Since the advance confirms its release date for next September 28. So there’s still time to watch the original series again before jumping into this spin-off.

What do we know about Castlevania: Nocturne?

Castlevania: Nocturne will continue the story of the Belmont clan, but this time focusing on Richter. This character is one of the most beloved and well-known of Konami’s video games. This is because he starred in what many consider to be the best.

Source: Netflix

In fact, nocturne will be an adaptation of the events we saw in Rondo of Blood. Although a season later is not yet confirmed, it is expected that the next one to adapt will be Symphony of the Night. The latter is the favorite of many players, so seeing it adapted will surely be a delight. So don’t stop watching nocturne If you are fans of this saga.

