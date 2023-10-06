













The news was announced through the official Netflix networks. In them, a short video was shared that shows some of the characters of Castlevania: Nocturne in different scenarios. At the end we see a number two which indicates the confirmation of the second season.

It should be noted that since it is confirmed just now, there is no release date for it. Everything will depend on the speed with which Netflix wants it. After all, the original series had curious release schemes. The first and second seasons came out in 2017 and 2018. Then the third and fourth came in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Whether we see it in 2024 or 2025 there is no doubt that it is good news for fans of Castlevania: Nocturne. Especially since the story seems to be heading towards an adaptation of the events of Symphony of the Night. Have you seen the first season yet?

What is Castlevania: Nocturne?

Castlevania: Nocturne is a new spin-off of the animated series produced by Netflix and based on Konami video games. It takes place in France in the 1700s with a new member of the Belmont family, Richter. A character very loved and recognized by video game fans.

The first season takes him along with a group of hunters and magicians to face creatures of the night. All in order to prevent a possible apocalypse, with the beginnings of the French Revolution in the background. If you haven’t seen it, we recommend it, even if you are not fans of this vampire slayer saga.

