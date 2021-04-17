Netflix finally confirmed the premiere date of the fourth season of Castlevania, the official animated series of the franchise of Konami. After much expectation, the platform announced that it will be released on May 13th through the streaming service.

However, he also revealed that this season will be the last of the anime, something that all fans of the series will surely regret. Through social networks, Netflix shared a trailer for the expected new episodes of Castlevania, in which Trevor belmont will face a new adventure.

At the end of the third season, Trevor, Alucard Y Sypha, the protagonists of this anime inspired by the Konami video game franchise, were in very different places from where they started, trying to get ahead after killing Dracula.

Will there be more Castlevania in the future?

The current Castlevania anime on Netflix has a total of 22 episodes. The latest season will add 10 more chapters and it is clear that the current trio’s story will come to an end. However, everything seems to indicate that there is an intention to extend the universe in future installments.

According to Deadline site information, the story of Castlevania is far from over on Netflix. Rather it could return with a new group of vampire hunters, which could be protagonists of other video games.

The director of the series, Samuel Deats, shared the Deadline post and highlighted a part on Twitter: ‘Although Castlevania, based on the classic Konami game, will come to an end, the world it created could continue. Heard Netflix is ​​targeting a new series in the same universe, with a different cast of characters‘

The fact that the own Deats will take up the information, it generates a lot of illusion among the followers of the work. Especially since it practically confirmed that Netflix will continue to give life to Castlevania.

