The release of the excellent Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania has done nothing but fuel the desire for a real new chapter of the series CastlevaniaAnd Konami he said he was well aware of the situation.

In a recent interview published by IGN, Tsutomu Taniguchi of Konami reported that the company is well aware that there is great “excitement and excitement from fans online”, adding that all this provides a great “motivation for Konami”, probably to consider a return of the series .

“We have tried to bring back the games that users have loved with the Castlevania Anniversary Collection and with Castlevania Advance Collection,” explained Taniguchi, “We have also brought back Rondo of Blood and Symphony of the Night to fans on PlayStation and on mobile platforms, in addition to the launch of Grimoire of Souls on Apple Arcade in celebration of the franchise’s lore.”

Speaking about the crossover with Dead Cells, Taniguchi said it was an opportunity that “couldn’t be missed,” however he realizes that fans “always want more, and so do we.” All of this seems to point to possible news coming to the main Castlevania series, which could be returning in some form.

Konami is going through a period of recovery of its historic franchises: we saw the event dedicated to the presentation of the various titles in the Silent Hill series, and for some time there has been talk of some return of Metal Gear Solidbut Castlevania could also be added to these, perhaps with a presentation arriving this year.