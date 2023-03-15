On March 7, 2023, Konami registered in Japan on mysterious brand “Project Zircon”, behind which some see the possible return of the series Castlevania. The connection is not immediate, but it really exists.

In Castlevanias the zircon is generally the least valuable stone, as opposed to the diamond, the most precious one, which it closely resembles. Zircon first appeared (in the West it is called “Sparkling Ring”) in Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, the least valuable gemstone ring in the entire game.

Also in Castlevania: Lament of Innocence it is the gemstone of least value overall, while in Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia it is not only worth little, but it is the only one not linked to the villagers’ missions.

Clearly the connection is very weak, but still present. Sure, of course it shouldn’t be taken as an announcement because it could hide something else entirely. Meanwhile, we just have to hope that Konami wants to follow up on his words.