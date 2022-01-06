To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the series Castlevania, Konami had the brilliant idea of ​​selling NFT celebratory of the same. No new games, unfortunately.

What would these celebratory NFTs be? For the most part they are Animated GIFs with representations of the moments of the historical chapters of the series, not too elaborate in reality. In addition there are artwork and graphics taken from the games, as well as small videos, always of gameplay. Why would anyone buy this stuff? Hard to say, but we are in 2022 and there are people who buy jars with farts inside, so why not?

It should be noted that the purchase of NFTs does not transfer the intellectual property of what they contain and that, therefore, cannot be used for promotional or commercial purposes. Basically once you have made the purchase you can only use them to show them to friends and relatives. It must be said that if you download the GIFs, you can show them to friends even without buying them and, just think, if you buy the games, which cost less than NFTs, you can also have fun.

Thinking almost wistfully of Silent Hill pachinko, here’s the link to the Castlevania NFT page.