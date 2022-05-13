KONAMI has released a new update for Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls which includes unpublished stories and Alter Art. Thanks to these stories we will be able to go and discover the truth behind the events of Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse, which led to Dracula’s first defeat. The unpublished Alter Art will also see the arrival of Soma Cruz And Trevor Belmont within the game.

CASTLEVANIA: GRIMOIRE OF SOULS RECEIVES A NEW MAJOR UPDATE AND ADDS NEW STORIES

The history of the Grimoire is finally complete!

Konami Digital Entertainment BV today announces the arrival of a new major update for Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls. The update brings new stories, features and Alter Art. The new stories finally reveal the truth behind the events narrated in Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse and which led to Dracula’s first defeat.

Lucy and her companions try to counter the threat of Soma, transformed into a demon king thanks to a special technique. But Death is in danger …

The truth about Death’s plan is finally revealed. The heroes are now cornered.

A new companion brings courage and hope as the battle enters the final stage where it all began.

Who will win, humans or vampires? The story of the grimoire ends!

As the story progresses, new characters, Soma Cruz and Trevor Belmont, will be added to Alter Art!

This update also introduces new boss fights against the most famous characters in the series.

Additionally, the update adds new features that fans will need to master. First, the weapon equipment system allows you to distribute units and receive even more rewards for upgrading your weapons. Secondly, players can now convert excess souls into other items.

Playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV, Grimoire of Souls is out now exclusively on Apple Arcade.

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls

Featuring the classic 2D action that fans of Castlevania they know and love, Grimoire of Souls gives players great freedom in how to tackle the 60 stages, playing the role of one of five playable heroes, each with their own unique abilities. You will proceed as Alucard, from Castlevania: Symphony of the Nightor take control of Simon Belmont from the original Castlevaniaor defeat enemies like Maria Renard from Castlevania: Rondo of BloodCharlotte Aulin from Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin and Shanoa from Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia.