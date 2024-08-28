Konami Digital Entertainment BV has announced the availability of the “Castlevania Dominus Collection,” a new bundle of games now available as a digital download on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. The collection includes three titles from the Castlevania series, originally released for the Nintendo DS between 2005 and 2008: “Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow,” “Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin,” and “Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia.” These games comprise the core content of the collection, with two bonus titles added: “Haunted Castle,” an arcade version of Castlevania, and “Haunted Castle Revisited,” a reimagined and reimagined version of the arcade classic.

“Castlevania Dominus Collection” introduces several features to enhance the gameplay experience, including the ability to rewind, save, and load games at any time. The control layout and dual-screen display are fully customizable. Additionally, a gallery mode allows players to view previously unseen illustrations, development concept art, instructions, and original packaging. An encyclopedia included in the collection provides a detailed compendium of information about enemies, equipment, items, and more. Players can also listen to the games’ original soundtracks and create custom playlists using the built-in music player.