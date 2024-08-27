Castlevania Dominus Collection is available on consoles and PC

To everyone’s surprise KONAMI announces that it is available from today Castlevania Dominus Collectiona new collection dedicated to the franchise. It will be available to purchase digitally on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch And PC at the price of €24.99The collection includes the three chapters of the franchise developed for Nintendo DS plus a fourth game that will delight all fans of the saga.

It’s about:

Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow – followed by Aria of Sorrowin this chapter Soma Cruz will once again find himself at the center of a plot in which a mysterious sect is trying to resurrect Dracula.

– followed by Aria of Sorrowin this chapter will once again find himself at the center of a plot in which a mysterious sect is trying to resurrect Dracula. Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin – after the reappearance of Dracula’s castle the protagonists Jonathan Morris And Charlotte Aulin they will decide to investigate.

– after the reappearance of Dracula’s castle the protagonists And they will decide to investigate. Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia – Shanoa the only person capable of using the powers of the Glyphs, is searching for the most powerful spells that have been stolen.

– the only person capable of using the powers of the Glyphs, is searching for the most powerful spells that have been stolen. Haunted Castle Revisited – a redesigned version of the arcade classic, but it will also be possible to play it in its original version.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer, wishing you as always a good viewing!

Castlevania Dominus Collection – Trailer

Source: KONAMI