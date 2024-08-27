During the Nintendo Partner Showcase that aired today, Konami announced Castlevania Dominus Collection a collection that includes four games in the series for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Not only that, it is already available today on all digital stores, at the price of 24.99 euros.
Going into more detail, the Dominus Collection includes Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow, Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin, Castlevania: Order of Ecclesiapublished between 2005 and 2008 on Nintendo DS. To these three is added Haunted Castle Revisiteda redesigned version of the first Castlevania arcade game.
Classic games with new features
In addition to the great value of the included games for fans, which are also available on PC and home consoles for the first time, there are also extras such as never-before-seen concept art and illustrations, as well as features such as quick saves, rewind and much more.
If you are interested find Castevania Dominus Collection on PlayStation Store for PS5, on Xbox Store for Xbox Series X|S, on eShop for Nintendo Switch and up Steam for PC.
