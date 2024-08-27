During the Nintendo Partner Showcase that aired today, Konami announced Castlevania Dominus Collection a collection that includes four games in the series for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Not only that, it is already available today on all digital stores, at the price of 24.99 euros.

Going into more detail, the Dominus Collection includes Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow, Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin, Castlevania: Order of Ecclesiapublished between 2005 and 2008 on Nintendo DS. To these three is added Haunted Castle Revisiteda redesigned version of the first Castlevania arcade game.