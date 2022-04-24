The next May 7at 23:00 Japanese (i.e. 4:00 pm according to Italian time), Figurama Collectors will officially open reservations for the beautiful Alucard & Richter Belmont Elite Exclusive Statue dedicated to the videogame hit CASTLEVANIA.

This beautiful collectible statue, originally displayed in all its glory during the Wonder Festival 2022 [Winter]is in 1/6 scale (measures H91 x W45 x D51 CM). and will receive new images and all the useful details for collectors on April 29. So stay tuned!

Considering the sold-outs that the statues of Figurama Collectors they usually get in record time, we advise all interested parties to subscribe to the wishlist to be promptly notified when the bookings open.

CASTLEVANIA – STATUE PRE-ORDER DATE ANNOUNCED! Tokyo, Japan – April 24, 2021 – Figurama Collectors proudly reveals its first (but not last) foray into the gaming world with the CASTLEVANIA-inspired statue (Alucard & Richter Belmont Elite Exclusive Statue)!

Join the wish list to be notified when pre-orders open May 7 at 11pm JST! And wait for the release of more images, in addition to the complete description of the product, on April 29th! Meanwhile, here are some details: The first statue in the world of Alucard and Richter – Both Symphony of the Night protagonists pose in combat against Dracula’s minions. This is also the first ever resin statue of Richter!

– Purchase from the Figurama Collectors store to receive a bonus animated wallpaper for desktop and mobile, featuring original Castlevania: Symphony of the Night themed statue graphics! Save $ 45 shipping with AXES or Payfort – Get this discount only when purchasing from the Figurama Collector website.

