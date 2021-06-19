Castlevania Advance Collection has been spotted on a ratings board.

The unannounced game popped up on the Australian ratings board, with Konami as publisher and M2 as developer. Platforms are not mentioned.

The suggestion is a collection of some or all the Game Boy Advance Castlevania games is on the way.

It’s no surprise to see M2 listed as developer – the Japanese port specialist made 2019’s Castlevania Anniversary Collection for Konami. “The Castlevania Anniversary Collection isn’t perfect,” Martin Robinson wrote in Eurogamer’s appraisal, “but it shows there are signs of life within Konami.”

In the video below, Digital Foundry Retro’s John Linneman looks at Castlevania Anniversary Collection and offers a series retrospective. It’s well worth a watch if you’re into Castlevania!

The Castlevania Game Boy Advance trilogy of titles is fondly remembered. Castlevania: Circle of the Moon got a 9/10 (remember review scores?) From Eurogamer back in 2001. 2002’s Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance and 2003’s Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow are classics, too (here’s our review of the pair in Castlevania double pack form).

I suspect this new Castlevania Advance Collection includes all three of these games, and perhaps the NES Classics version of the original Castlevania, which came out on Game Boy Advance in January 2005.