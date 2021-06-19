Fans are wondering if it will include Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Harmony of Dissonance, and Aria of Sorrow.

It is clear that Castlevania’s influence in the world of video games is enormous. Many players have grown up with this saga, but it is also has inspired to one of the most prolific genres of recent years, the metroidvania. Now, the fans are excited, because Castlevania Advance Collection it has appeared listed in Australia, which could have anticipated his departure.

This collection of Castlevania games was classified on June 18 and has Konami Digital Entertainment as the requester and publisher, and M2 as the author. The question is: What can we find in it? Well, of course, if we listen to the word “Advance” the theory of many followers who say that the three games Castlevania from Game Boy Advance.

Nintendo’s classic and beloved laptop received Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance Y Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow. In fact, Aria of Sorrow is considered one of the best titles in the series, so it would be great to have it back. At the moment, yes, all this is mere speculation and we will have to wait for an official announcement to know what the collection contains.

It should also be noted that there are a few compilations with Castlevania games, but we have been around for several years without a new title of the franchise. To return to? We don’t know at the moment, but MercurySteam has teamed up with 505 Games on a new game for PC and consoles. Of course, the Castlevania animated series on Netflix is ​​a success and recently another spin-off was announced.

