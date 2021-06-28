The pack would include the three games of the vampire saga released at the beginning of the century for the Game Boy Advance.

It seems that the return of a new compilation based on the Castlevania saga, one of the most popular of the Konami. It has not yet been officially announced, but the title has already appeared in age ratings in several countries. It would be a remastering based on the vampire games released for the Game Boy Advance.

First it was in Korea and now a game called Castlevania Advance Collection and, at the moment, it only appears cataloged for PC. Since Konami has not done anything official, we do not know if it would reach other systems, but it would make perfect sense.

For now, we have to wait for official confirmationAs evidenced by the title, Castlevania Advance Collection would be a compilation of the adventures published on the Nintendo portable console and would include Castlevania: Circle of the Moon (2001), Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance (2002) and Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow (2003). All three were exceptionally valued by the public and have an average of 91 on Metacritic.

The only time these games have been relaunched was on the Wii U virtual console in 2015. In this way, more users could have access to them jewels of a saga that is currently in an excellent moment and growth. Thanks, among other things, to the Castlevania TV series on Netflix.