The Australian video game classification body has classified there Castlevania Advance Collection, which as the title suggests should be a collection of the Castlevania released on Game Boy Advance.

We are talking about Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, Castlevania: Circle of the Moon and Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance. These are three Igarashi school titles, therefore closer to Castlevania: Symphony of the Night than to the origins of the series. So far the triptych has only been playable on the Game Boy Advance, Nintendo Wii U, and via emulation, but had never been the subject of a single collection.

Of course, the classification should not be taken as a ad, even if it must be said that government agencies are unlikely to make jokes. So, as has practically always happened in similar cases, it is likely that the announcement will arrive shortly.

The classification page does not contain much detail, other than that it was done on June 18, 2021 and that the developer behind the project is M2. There is also talk of a multi-platform product, as was easily understood.

What to say? The Castlevania Advance Collection could prove to be a really good collection, in the absence of new chapters in the series. Now all that remains is a Castlevania DS Collection, which we are all eager to replay Dawn of Sorrow, Portrait of Ruin and Order of Ecclesia.