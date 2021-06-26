Following the Australian classification made public last week, the Castlevania Advance Collection becomes more and more reality thanks to Korean classification, which brings it back more precisely in the output on PC.

To date, however, there is still no official announcement from KONAMI, but based on the name of this product, it should be a collection of the titles from the series Castlevania come out on Game Boy Advance, or rather Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, is Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow.

Source: Gematsu