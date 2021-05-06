The closing of the third season of Castlevania left the public with many doubts about what would happen to Trevor, Sypha and Alucard after parting ways once they defeated Dracula, so many look forward to the arrival of the fourth part of the fiction.

The new season of the cartoon is under the direction of Samuel Deats and will be made by Powerhouse Animation Studios, which is known for working on the popular anime Blood of Zeus.

A few days after its launch on Netflix, we mentioned all the details about the new installment.

When will Castlevania 4 be released on Netflix?

The fourth and final season of the animated series will arrive on Netflix next Thursday, May 13, 2021 .

In addition, Castlevania 4 will have a total of 10 episodes of 25 minutes each, so it is expected that the series will deepen the development of the protagonists.

Castlevania Trailer, Season 4

What will Castlevania season 4 be about?

According to the trailer shared by the streaming giant, Trevor and his friends will have to deal with the Council of Sisters led by Carmilla, whose goal is to use Hector to create a powerful army of demons. In turn, they will have to discover what Isaac’s plans have after gathering a large number of creatures of the night.

In addition, the protagonists must fight against new supernatural forces that try to destroy the peace of their world.

Castlevania 4 Characters

Trevor belmont

Sypha Belnades

Alucard

Hector

Carmilla

Isaac

Lenore

Morana

Striga

Saint Germain.