Following the confirmation of the fourth season of Castlevania, many fans are looking forward to watching the incredible battles of Trevor, Sypha and Alucard against the terrible creatures of the night.

To keep followers with expectations, the official Twitter account, NX On Netflix, shared a promotional image of the new installment of the animated series.

Castlevania. Photo: Netflix

In the poster you can see the three protagonists surrounded by important characters such as Héctor, Carmilla, Lenore, Isaac and Saint Germain, who still have many mysteries that would put Trevor Tepes in trouble.

Also, at the bottom appear Dracula with his wife Lisa, which has caused the surprise of the fans, because the vampire died in the previous season.

So far, Netflix has not shared more information about the premiere of the fourth part of Castlevania. However, the recent image is a sign that production continues to advance with the project and is expected to arrive at the end of 2021.

The new season of the cartoon is under the direction of Samuel Deats and will be made by Powerhouse Animation Studios, which is known for working on the popular anime Blood of Zeus.

What is Castlevania about Netflix?

The series follows the adventures of Trevor Belmont, the last descendant of the vampire hunters. The warrior will try to defend the nation of Wallachia from the threat of Dracula and his army.

After the death of the villain, Carmilla will take command of the ‘bloodsuckers’ and will plan new strategies to control humans and obtain absolute power, can she achieve it?