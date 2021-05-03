Following the confirmation of the fourth season of Castlevania, many fans are looking forward to watching the incredible battles of Trevor, Sypha and Alucard against the terrible creatures of the night.

To maintain the expectations of the fans, Netflix shared the official synopsis of what will be seen in the latest installment of the vampire series.

“Wallachia collapses into chaos when factions collide: some try to take control, others try to bring Dracula from the dead. Nobody is who they seem and nobody can be trusted. These are the end times “, says the text.

According to the premise published by the streaming giant, the protagonists will not only have to face the Council of Sisters led by Carmilla, whose objective is to use Hector to create a powerful army of demons, but they must fight against new supernatural forces that try to destroy the city. peace of your world.

The new season of Castlevania will arrive on May 13 on Netflix Y is under the direction of Samuel Deats. It will also be made by Powerhouse Animation Studios, which is known for working on the popular anime. Blood of Zeus.

Castlevania 4 – trailer

What is Castlevania about Netflix?

The series follows the adventures of Trevor belmont, the last descendant of the vampire hunters. The warrior will try to defend the nation of Wallachia from the threat of Dracula and his army.

After the death of the villain, Carmilla will take command of the ‘bloodsuckers’ and will plan new strategies to control humans and obtain absolute power, can she achieve it?